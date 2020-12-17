BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:30 P.M.) – A large demonstration was held in the Al-Hasakah Governorate recently to protest against the presence of the U.S. and Turkish forces inside Syria.

The demonstration, which was led by a number of tribes from northeastern Syria, including the Al-Tayy tribe, was held in the Al-Qamishli countryside, where hundreds of people marched against the presence of U.S. and Turkish forces inside the country.

In a video shared by Union News, the tribesmen can be seen marching through the Al-Qamishli countryside, as they carried banners in support of the Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad.

Among the people interviewed, one tribesmen conveyed his support for the Syrian President, along with the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), as he hoped they would take over the entire country and expel the foreign forces.

Over the last few months, tensions have been rising between the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and some of the tribes east of the Euphrates River.

In one such case, tribesmen in eastern Deir Ezzor were engaged in a fierce battle with the SDF troops after the killing of a tribesmen by the Syrian Democratic Forces.

Now, tensions are still rising east of the Euphrates, as several tribes renew their call for the withdrawal of the Coalition forces from all of Syria’s territory