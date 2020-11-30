BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:40 P.M.) – In a new expansion of the popular tribal uprising in eastern Syria, hundreds of tribesmen from my tribe demonstrated against the presence of the American army and affiliated militias in their area, demanding their immediate departure from the lands.
According to Sputnik Arabic, hundreds of tribesmen in the Al-Hasakah countryside, which are distributed around the Syrian oil pipelines to the Syrian ports, went out on Monday, November 30, with popular demonstrations against the U.S. Coalition and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).
Local sources told Sputnik that the residents of ten villages (Al-Salaliya, Al-Dinanir, Al-Joulan, Al-Raqi, Al-Hamar Al-Sharqiyah, Al-Hamar Al-Gharbiyah, Al-Suhail, Rad Al-Shaqra, Rajman, and Sakher) left from the Al-Shaddadi Junction to reach the Petroleum Junction On the Al-Hasakah-Al-Hol road, with demonstrations protesting against the deteriorating living conditions and the U.S. blockade against the Syrian people, calling for the departure of the American forces and its aides from the region.
The sources added that the protesters blocked the road by burning tires, most of them from the tribes of (Al-Sharbeen and Al-Ma’amara) and demanded the departure of the American forces and the entry of the Syrian Arab Army to their villages and their area, which is considered a route for the transportation of Syrian crude oil.
