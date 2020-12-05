BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 P.M.) – Members of the Arab tribes went out to demonstrate in the areas controlled by the US army in the southern and eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor this week, in protest against the practices of armed militias loyal to it, and the theft of oil while purchasing derivatives at high prices.

Civilian sources in Deir Ezzor countryside told Sputnik that the people of Abu Hamam organized popular protests on Saturday (December 5), during which they called for the departure of the “Kurdish” militias of the US army from their areas, and for the necessity to support the service and health sector and secure fuel.

The sources said that the demonstrations also spread in the towns of Kashkiya and Albuhassan, which are under the control of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) n the southeastern countryside of Deir Ezzor.

They also condemned the practices of the SDF organization, which they claimed imposes its influence in the region by force of arms.

According to the sources, the protests came after the increase in the price of diesel and gasoline, as the price of a liter of diesel fuel reached 400 liters and gasoline 600 liters, despite the fact that the Syrian Jazira region is one of the most oil rich areas in Syria.

The sources added that there are dozens of oil fields that the American forces currently occupy, including the Al-Omar, Tanak, Jufra and Conoco fields that are used by their military bases.