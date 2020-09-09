BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 A.M.) – On Tuesday, the town of Jadid Akidat in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor witnessed renewed tension after violent clashes between the local population and the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

In an interview with Russia’s Sputnik, local sources in the countryside of Deir Ezzor reported that the members of the Al-Akidat tribe had captured of a number of SDF troops in Jadid Akidat and then expelled them from the town.

The sources pointed out that armed clashes erupted between members of the Al-Akidat tribe and the SDF after the latter sent military reinforcements to arrest a number of residents of the town.

The sources added that one of the town’s residents, Atallah Nayef Al-Hussein, was seriously wounded by SDF gunmen, as local youths managed to attack the headquarters of the organization on Tuesday.

The Al-Akidat Tribe previously took over the town of Jadid Akidat after the SDF briefly withdrew from the area; however, they would later return and reestablish control of it.