BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:40 A.M.) – The Al-Baggara Tribe in eastern Syria refused a request from the U.S.-led Coalition to hand over the weapons that they confiscated yesterday from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the Deir Ezzor countryside.
The fierce clashes that took place on Sunday between the two sides ended with the expulsion of the SDF from the village of Jadeed Baggara.
Following the battle, representatives from the Al-Baggara Tribe met with the U.S. Coalition at the Al-Umar Oil Fields to discuss the handing over of the weapons seized from the village of Jadeed Baggara.
However, the Al-Baggara Tribe refused to handover the weapons and renewed the Al-Akidat Tribe’s demand that all SDF troops leave the Arab areas in the Deir Ezzor Governorate.
Sources close to Sputnik Arabic revealed that the U.S. Coalition rejected the Al-Baggara Tribe’s demands during the meeting and claimed that they are working to protect minorities in the region east of the Euphrates.
The U.S. Coalition has not commented on the clashes that took place on Sunday, nor have they made any mention about the meeting between their forces and the Al-Baggara Tribe.
