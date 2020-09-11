BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:40 A.M.) – Sheikh Ibrahim Khalil Jadaan Al-Hafl, the general sheikh of the Akidat Tribe, said in a special statement to Russia’s Sputnik Agency in Al-Hasakah that the sons of the Arab tribes in the eastern Euphrates region are ready for any scenarios, repercussions and developments, with the end of (the month limit) that they gave to the U.S.-led International Coalition.

Sheikh Hafl explained that the possible scenarios include several options, the first of which is to hold peaceful demonstrations and sit-ins throughout the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor, and forcing all young tribesmen to throw away weapons and defect from the ranks of the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Sheikh Hafl revealed that representatives of the U.S.-led Coalition contacted a follow-up committee that represents the Al-Akidat Tribe and a number of Arab tribes in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor, but without any direct meeting between the two parties.

He confirmed the presence of approximately 20 Saudi soldiers at the Al-Umar Oil Fields, which is located within the areas of the Al-Akidat Tribe in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor, denying at the same time that any contact or meeting took place between them and those soldiers.

He did not rule out the U.S. army’s attempt to use these Saudi soldiers as a third party to attend direct meetings between the two parties if they occur in the future, as a matter of tribalism and blood kinship between tribes and clans in Syria and Saudi Arabia, indicating that this matter will not change the demands of the residents of eastern regions Euphrates.

The sheikh of the Al-Akidat Tribe confirmed that the problem of the sons of Arab tribes and clans in the Al-Jazeera and Euphrates regions is with the U.S.-led Coalition.

He accused them of being behind the arrests, assassinations, and general chaos east of the Euphrates.

The general sheikh of the Al-Akidat Tribe reiterated that the Arab tribes are still adamant in their demands, which they announced in the statement issued by the Al-Akidat Tribe’s forum held in the host of the Al-Hafl family a month ago in the town of Theban in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor.