BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:30 P.M.) – A meeting of the elders for the Al-Akidat Tribe about the U.S. presence on Arab lands concluded on Tuesday, August 11th, in the village of Dheban, in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor.

According to reports, the Al-Akidat Tribe is giving the U.S.-led Coalition one moment to withdraw from the Syrian Arab lands, as they held them “fully responsible for the security chaos and assassinations.

The Al-Akidat tribal leaders demanded, as quoted by the Sputnik Agency, that “the administration of the region be for our people. Arabs exclusively, and the emphasis on the unity and independence of Syria.”

The news agency quoted local sources in the countryside of Deir Ezzor as saying that nearly 5,000 people, including a large number of notables and sheikhs of the Al-Akidat Tribe and other tribes, held an expanded meeting in the house of the tribe’s chief general, Ibrahim Khalil al-Hafl, in the village Dheban and gave the U.S.-led Coalition forces only one month to fulfill the demands that came out of the meeting, the most important of which are the disclosure of the perpetrators of the assassinations, the release of detainees, and the removal of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and its affiliates.

The reporter added that the tribal meeting condemned the state of security chaos, administrative and military corruption, and the assassinations, the latest of which was the assassination of Sheikh Mutashar Al-Hafil and his relative, Dara Mikhlif Al-Khalaf, for which the Al-Akidat Tribe held the SDF and the U.S. Coalition responsible for.

The town of Dheban has been under the control of the U.S.-led Coalition and their SDF allies since their 2017 push south along the eastern bank of the Euphrates River.