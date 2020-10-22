BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:50 A.M.) – The Jabbour tribe in the Al-Hasakah Governorate gave the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) 48 hours to release one of their sheikhs.

According to a report from northeastern Syria, Sheikh Abdul Rahim Suleiman Al-Musleh of the Jabbour tribe was arrested on Tuesday, October 20th, without providing any reason for the apprehension.

In an interview with Russia’s Sputnik Agency, an unnamed member of the tribe said that the sheikh was arrested by the Syrian Democratic Forces east of Tal Barak.

The source pointed out that Sheikh Abd al-Rahim al-Musleh is a patriotic man, who is consistent with his positions in support of the Syrian state, and has no relationship with any military or political force in the Al-Hasakah Governorate.

It is not clear what steps the tribe plan to take, but previously the Akidat Tribe of Deir Ezzor clashed with the Syrian Democratic Forces after one of their members was killed by the U.S.-backed forces east of the Euphrates.