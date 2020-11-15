BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 P.M.) – On Sunday, a Syrian Arab tribe held a meeting in the Al-Hasakah Governorate, as they aimed to close ranks and join forces between the components of society to expel all the armies occupying the Syrian Jazirah region and to continue popular resistance.
According to reports, the Tayy tribesmen held the meeting in the town of Jarmouz, which is located near the large city of Al-Qamishli in northern Al-Hasakah.
During the meeting, the Tayy tribesmen raised the flag of the Syrian Arab Republic, while stressing that the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is the only legitimate entity inside the country.
They also expressed their gratitude to the Russian Armed Forces for helping the Syrian Arab Republic in their fight against terrorist groups.
The tribesmen agreed that the popular resistance against the U.S. and Turkish forces must continue until they leave the country, especially the Al-Jazirah region, which is situated east of the Euphrates.
This meeting comes just two months after the Al-Akidat Tribe clashed with the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the eastern countryside of the Deir Ezzor.
