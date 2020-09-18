BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:40 P.M.) – Violent clashes erupted between members of the Syrian Al-Akidat Tribe and the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), after civilians, including women, were killed when the latter opened fire with their machine guns on a boat in the Euphrates River, which was carrying citizens trying to reach the areas controlled by the Syrian government to receive free treatment in its hospitals.
According to Sputnik Arabic, who quoted local sources in the countryside of Deir Ezzor, the Al-Akidat Tribe’s forces managed to capture a number of the SDF’s sites along the eastern Euphrates after clashes with light weapons in the town of Al-Shuhail.
One of the sites attacked by the Al-Akidat forces was a water crossing that connects the SDF and government territories near Al-Shuhail.
The seizure of this crossing by the Al-Akidat forces gives them access to government areas west of the Euphrates.
Al-Shuhail is located on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River, where the confluence of the two rivers (Al-Khabur and Euphrates) takes place and the residents of the town are members of the Al-Akidat Tribe.
