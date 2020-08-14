BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 P.M.) – The Albu’assi Tribe in the Al-Hasakah Governorate announced their complete readiness to join the Al-Akidat and Al-Baggarah tribes in their fight against the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and U.S.-led Coalition in the Deir Ezzor countryside.
According to a statement given to Sputnik, the Albu’assi Tribe is prepared to send its members to Deir Ezzor to help fight against the SDF and U.S.-led Coalition in order to expel them from the Arab lands of Deir Ezzor.
Sheikh Khatib Elias al-Mustafa, a sheikh from the Albu’assi Tribe, issued (a final warning) to some Arab tribesmen who are still in the ranks of the SDF to either join them or their refusal will result in “wasting their blood.”
Sheikh Mustafa asserted to Sputnik that their support is for all Arab tribes and clans in Deir Ezzor and all regions east of the Euphrates and the Al-Jazeera region in their uprising to expel the U.S. Coalition forces and their allies.
Sheikh Mustafa added that there are hundreds of young Arab tribesmen in the Al-Hasakah Governorate that are ready to join the ranks of the popular resistance.
Sheikh Khatib Elias al-Mustafa is considered one of the founders of the pro-government National Defense Forces (NDF) in the city of Qamishli.
The sheikh of the Albu’assi Tribe expressed their complete readiness to implement all that is required of them as a tribal military force fighting under the banner of the Syrian Arab Republic and the Syrian Arab Army, to fight the occupation and the armed groups loyal to it.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.