BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 P.M.) – The Albu’assi Tribe in the Al-Hasakah Governorate announced their complete readiness to join the Al-Akidat and Al-Baggarah tribes in their fight against the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and U.S.-led Coalition in the Deir Ezzor countryside.

According to a statement given to Sputnik, the Albu’assi Tribe is prepared to send its members to Deir Ezzor to help fight against the SDF and U.S.-led Coalition in order to expel them from the Arab lands of Deir Ezzor.

Sheikh Khatib Elias al-Mustafa, a sheikh from the Albu’assi Tribe, issued (a final warning) to some Arab tribesmen who are still in the ranks of the SDF to either join them or their refusal will result in “wasting their blood.”

Sheikh Mustafa asserted to Sputnik that their support is for all Arab tribes and clans in Deir Ezzor and all regions east of the Euphrates and the Al-Jazeera region in their uprising to expel the U.S. Coalition forces and their allies.

Sheikh Mustafa added that there are hundreds of young Arab tribesmen in the Al-Hasakah Governorate that are ready to join the ranks of the popular resistance.

Sheikh Khatib Elias al-Mustafa is considered one of the founders of the pro-government National Defense Forces (NDF) in the city of Qamishli.

The sheikh of the Albu’assi Tribe expressed their complete readiness to implement all that is required of them as a tribal military force fighting under the banner of the Syrian Arab Republic and the Syrian Arab Army, to fight the occupation and the armed groups loyal to it.