BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) – Sheikh Faisal al-Yousef, the tribal leader of the Arab “Ghanamah” clan in the Al-Qamishli countryside confirmed to Sputnik Arabic that his tribe participated in the confrontations with the U.S. forces in northeastern Syria last week.
According to Sheikh Yousef, the Ghanamah tribesmen from Khirbat Amo, Bweir Albu ‘Aassi, and Al-Qusayr of southern Al-Qamishli were responsible for blocking the U.S. military convoy, pointing out that they were later involved in clashes with the Americans.
In his interview with Sputnik Arabic, Sheikh Yousef confirmed the death of a Khirbat Amo villager, calling this a “provocation in which there was much treachery by the occupier and its supporters on Syrian soil.”
“All the residents of the village, men, women, children and youth, participated in confronting the occupier and were able to destroy 4 armored vehicles with stones and light weapons, killing one of its soldiers and wounding another,” he stated.
“The dead and injured were transported in front of eyes through the stretchers to the armored vehicles, so that the American warplanes started launching raids on the outskirts of the village with gas and sound bombs,” Sheikh Yousef continued.
The tribal leader said the Russian forces nearby later helped them by preventing the American military from returning fire in the area.
Contrasting Sheikh Yousef’s claims, the spokesperson for the U.S. Coalition said after the confrontation that an American soldier suffered a minor, superficial wound and later returned to service.
