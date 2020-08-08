BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:20 P.M.) – For the first time in nine years, a Syrian train carrying grains completed the journey from Tartous Port to Damascus.
According to Al-Ikhbariya, the train transported the grains from the Port of Tartous to Al-Sabinah in the Damascus countryside.
من وصول أول قطار محمل بالحبوب من مرفأ #طرطوس إلى صوامع السبينة بريف دمشق بعد انقطاع تسع سنوات pic.twitter.com/Q2xcEKUoMS
— الاخبارية السورية (@alikhbariasy) August 8, 2020
This successful transport via train is an important step for the Syrian government, as it allowed to transfer a large amount of grain in a shorter amount of time than usual.
