Dozens of journalists have gathered at a training ground near Damascus to watch troops from the Syrian special ops unit showing their skills in battle-like conditions .
The troops have been trained by Russian instructors, who pay particular attention to engineering training as well-experienced and skilled minesweepers are in high demand in Syria even in regions where there is no actual fighting.
Russian instructors have been deployed to Syria for more than three years. They share their experience with Syrian colleagues, teach them how to counter terrorists and provide first aid.
The Syrian authorities say that they would be happy to see a political settlement to the ongoing conflict, such as the creation of a Constitutional Committee, but they say they will not negotiate with terrorists.
Source: Sputnik
