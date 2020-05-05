BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:30 P.M.) – The Syrian special forces, along side security personnel, have moved into the Daraa countryside for a potential operation against the militants that carried out the assassination of nine soldiers this week.
According to a military source in Daraa, the Syrian authorities have given the settlements protecting the militants that killed the nine Syrian soldiers in Al-Mazrayib a few more hours to surrender them or else an operation will commence.
The source said the Syrian special forces have already cordoned off some settlements in the Daraa countryside and now they are awaiting the green light to launch the operation to arrest the militants behind this attack.
On Monday, these militants kidnapped nine Syrian soldiers who were posted inside the town of Al-Mazayrib; they were later executed by these same militants.
The Daraa Governorate has been a major obstacle for the Syrian military, despite having full control over the entire southern region of Syria.
The constant assassinations and hit-and-run attacks against their forces in Daraa has prompted them to increase security measures and send reinforcements to several areas around the governorate.
