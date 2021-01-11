BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 P.M.) – A special forces unit in the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) carried out a new operation behind enemy lines of armed groups in the Al-Ghaab region last night, killing several jihadist rebels before returning to their lines.

According to a field report from the Hama Governorate, the Syrian Arab Army’s special forces unit infiltrated the jihadist lines at the Al-Ankawi axis and carried out a successful ambush against the unsuspecting militants.

The report said prior to the ambush, Syrian Army reconnaissance teams monitored the area, with help from the Russian Aerospace Forces, who conducted a number of flights over the Al-Ghaab region of the Hama Governorate.

Once the reconnaissance information was received, the Syrian Army’s special forces carried out the operation, which resulted in the death of 11 jihadist rebels.

This attack by the Syrian Arab Army appears to be part of the retaliation against the jihadist rebels and their Turkish-backed allies for an ambush against the Russian Armed Forces at the end of December.

The ambush by the militants resulted in the hospitalization of three Russian soldiers, who were said to have suffered minor wounds.

In retaliation for this ambush, which the Russian Reconciliation Center was carried out by “pro-Turkish gangs”, their air force carried out several powerful strikes over the weekend, including a big attack on the militant oil smuggling sites in Aleppo.