BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 P.M.) – The 13 Syrian soldiers killed by the Kurdish-led Asayish police forces had previously encountered a group of U.S. troops attempting to enter the city of Qamishli, a military source told Al-Masdar News this evening.

According to the military source, the Syrian soldiers prevented the U.S. forces from entering Qamishli through the government’s checkpoint.

The source added that the Syrian military believes the Asayish forces that attacked them were doing so in retaliation for this previous engagement with the U.S. troops.

The Asayish police forces have not commented on this latest encounter; furthermore, the situation remains tense among the Kurdish-led People’s Protection Units (YPG) and Syrian Arab Army (SAA).

Most residents of Qamishli have opted to remain home in order to avoid anymore violence between the government and Kurdish forces.

Advertisements
Share this article:
  • 167
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    167
    Shares
ALSO READ  Lavrov warns West ‘don’t play with fire’ in Syria
Leith Aboufadel
Editor-in-Chief Specializing in Near Eastern Affairs and Economics.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

6
Discuss

avatar
4 Comment threads
2 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
6 Comment authors
PELONcccUSRsweet robert Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
n.md.148
Guest
n.md.148
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

root of all evil ameritards and their zio terrorists, ypg – illegal ocvupiers should be eliminated asap

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2018-09-09 00:30
sweet robert
Guest
sweet robert
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

The YPG, the other US backed terrorist, are next on the chopping block.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2018-09-09 01:00
PELON
Guest
PELON
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

TRAITORS MERCENARIES TERRORISTS KURDS PUPPETS OF THE CRIMINAL U.S.A REGIME AND ISRAHELL

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2018-09-09 03:51
Member
Regular
Commenter
Upvoted
ziad welds
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

if doggy was smart he would take the opportunity of this kurdish crime showing there terrorist intentions to justify his attacks on them and work with russia and syria to go east and fight them and the yanks who stand in the way

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2018-09-09 01:27
USR
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
USR
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Doggy as you call him, is busy now with defending terrorists in Idlib. He is too blind to see the big picture and realize there is no way Russia and Syria let Idlib full with terrorists. Instead, doggy shall go sniff to the east…

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2018-09-09 02:00
ccc
Guest
ccc
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

die all Kurds turds.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2018-09-09 02:38