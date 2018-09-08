BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 P.M.) – The 13 Syrian soldiers killed by the Kurdish-led Asayish police forces had previously encountered a group of U.S. troops attempting to enter the city of Qamishli, a military source told Al-Masdar News this evening.
According to the military source, the Syrian soldiers prevented the U.S. forces from entering Qamishli through the government’s checkpoint.
The source added that the Syrian military believes the Asayish forces that attacked them were doing so in retaliation for this previous engagement with the U.S. troops.
The Asayish police forces have not commented on this latest encounter; furthermore, the situation remains tense among the Kurdish-led People’s Protection Units (YPG) and Syrian Arab Army (SAA).
Most residents of Qamishli have opted to remain home in order to avoid anymore violence between the government and Kurdish forces.
