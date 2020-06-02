BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:45 P.M.) – A reporter from Sputnik Arabic in the Al-Hasakah Governorate obtained a video clip showing a Syrian Arab Army (SAA) soldier challenging a U.S. patrol in the Tal Tamr area and demanding immediately leave Syria.

The soldier, who is from the 154 Special Forces Regiment of the the Syrian Arab Army stationed at the Al-Dandara village checkpoint, was filmed confronting the U.S. military and pressuring them to turn around.

The video clip showed the Syrian soldier putting his arms up his chest while speaking to the American soldiers in the English language, addressing them: “We hate you … the people hate America .. the Syrian people love Bashar al-Assad .. we love Syria … Get out from here now … get out of Syria immediately … go from here.”

Earlier today, the Syrian Arab Army and villagers from Al-Dandara blocked the U.S. military convoy and forced them to turn around along a main road in the Tal Tamr area.

As the U.S. military was pulling away from the checkpoint, they were pelted with rocks from local children, who also chanted for them to leave the country.

Advertisements