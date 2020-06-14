BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:10 A.M.) – The Syrian singer, George Wassouf, revealed the fact that he tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19)

Wassouf, known as “Sultan Al-Tarab”, published on Saturday evening his message via his official Facebook page, confirming that he was in good health after a short stint with the coronavirus.

Wassouf explained that he “received many calls from his close associates after rumors of his deteriorating health appeared,” calling on all media to verify its information before publishing it, and to rely only on the information he publishes on his official page.

Press reports have previously speculated that Wassouf’s health was deteriorating, despite no confirmation from the Syrian singer or his family.

Websites, quoting ‘sources’ close to the famous singer, said that he could not complete his latest work because of his health.

George Wassouf was last seen on social media in April, with a picture message from inside his house urging his fans to stay in their homes for fear of being infected with the coronavirus.

