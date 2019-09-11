BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:45 P.M.) – The Syrian security forces seized a weapons supply vehicle that was transporting arms to the Idlib Governorate, Al-Ikhbariya reported on Wednesday.

According to the Al-Ikhbariya report, the vehicle was seized by the security forces inside the Homs Governorate.

The two people smuggling these weapons to the Idlib Governorate were apparently employed by the Syrian government, but paid by militants to transfer weapons to them, the report added.

No further details were released by the state-owned news channel.

Below is the video that was released by Al-Ikhbariya TV from the Homs Governorate earlier today.

