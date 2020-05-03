BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:20 P.M.) – Rami Makhlouf, a cousin of the Syrian President and business tycoon, announced that security forces began arresting employees of his various companies.
He said, “The pressure began in an unacceptable and inhuman way, and the security services began arresting our employees. Was anyone expecting the security services to come to the companies of Rami Makhlouf, the largest supporter and largest server and patron of these devices during the war? But unfortunately, things started to turn in a different way.”
He said: “Do you think it is a joke or a game? It is a great risk because what I am asked cannot satisfy. I was asked to implement instructions while I closed my eyes. I tell them that this method should not happen. This is an injustice and an inappropriate use of power.”
“We should not use the authority to our advantage but to serve the people. I have previously asked the President (Syrian Bashar al-Assad) to intervene to redress our company with requests that they were not right to. The goal is not to pay but rather that the money that we pay will go to those who deserve it because it was going to be spent on needy people,” he said.
“The aim of the appeal is to put an end to the interventions around the decision-maker because it has become intolerable, nasty and dangerous,” Makhlouf added.
The Syrian Ministry of Communications is currently demanding that the business tycoon pay over $100 million (USD) in fees owed to the state.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.