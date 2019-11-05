BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:10 A.M.) – The Russian and Syrian air forces unleashed a new series of airstrikes over the northeastern countryside of the Latakia Governorate this morning, a source from the army said.

According to the source, the Syrian and Rusian air forces used both attack choppers and jets to heavily bombard the jihadist stronghold of Kabani.

This attack by both the Russian and Syrian air forces comes at the same time that the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) prepares to storm Kabani’s southern axis.

Over the last ten days, the Syrian Army has launched several attacks on Kabani in a bid to capture the town from the Turkestan Islamic Party and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.

Despite the prevalence of these attacks, the Syrian Army has been unable to enter Kabani due to the heavy resistance provided by the jihadist rebels.

As a result of these battlefield woes, a source from the army told Al-Masdar News on Monday that the military’s high command is mulling the redeployment of the 25th Special Mission Forces Division to the Latakia front.

