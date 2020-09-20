BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:10 P.M.) – The Syrian and Russian air forces carried out a large number of airstrikes over the Idlib Governorate on Sunday, as their warplanes heavily targeted the positions of the the Al-Qaeda-linked Hurras Al-Deen group.

According to a field source in the Latakia Governorate, the two air forces struck a number of jihadist bases and warehouses across Idlib, inflicting heavy damage on the latter’s installations and positions in the process.

The source said the Syrian Air Force, backed by Russian reconnaissance aircraft, struck the jihadist group’s command center, resulting in its subsequent destruction.

In addition to hitting these sites, the Syrian and Russian air forces also targeted the jihadist sites in and around the administrative capital, with at least one strike hitting the Idlib Central Prison.

The source would add that the strikes also targeted a jihadist convoy that was deploying to the southern countryside of Idlib, where they were supposedly reinforcing their comrades along the front-lines with the Syrian Arab Army (SAA).

The jihadist rebels would later respond to these strikes by launching several artillery shells and rockets towards the Syrian Arab Army’s positions in southern Idlib and northwestern Hama.