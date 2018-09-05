The Syrian and Russian air forces unleashed flurry of airstrikes in northern Syria tonight after the jihadist rebels targeted a resort town in the Latakia province.

According to a military source in Latakia, the jihadist rebels fired several rockets towards the civilian neighborhoods in the resort town of Slunfeh on Wednesday afternoon.

While no one was hurt, local activists did report material damage to a number of buildings in the town.

In response to this attack by the jihadist rebels, Syrian and Russian air forces conducted a plethora of airstrikes over the Jisr Al-Shughour District in the province of Idlib.

The Russian reconciliation center has repeatedly warned the jihadist rebels against targeting these towns in western and northern Syria.

