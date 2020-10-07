BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:20 P.M.) – On Tuesday evening, violent clashes broke out between units of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and groups affiliated with the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) in the easternmost desert of Hama.
According to a field report from the Hama Governorate, the clashes broke out after the Islamic State launched an attack on the Syrian Arab Army’s positions in the Al-Sa’an District.
In response to the Islamic State attack, the Syrian Arab Air Force unleashed a powerful assault on the terrorists, inflicting heavy losses within the ranks of ISIS.
The Syrian Air Force, alongside their Russian partners, launched more raids south of the Hama Governorate, targeting the Islamic State’s positions in eastern Homs.
A source from the Syrian Army said the SyAAF and Russian Air Force repeatedly struck the Islamic State positions within the Badiya Al-Sham region, while hitting other sites near the Al-Tanf region.
The Islamic State has resurfaced in several parts of central and eastern Syria over the last two years, as they continue to wreak havoc inside the Arab Republic.
