BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:10 P.M.) – The Syrian and Russian air forces have unleashed a massive attack across the western countryside of the Idlib Governorate on Wednesday.
According to reports from northwest Syria, the Russian and Syrian air forces carried out several airstrikes over the Jisr Al-Shughour District, hitting a number of areas under the control of the Turkestan Islamic Party, Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham, and Hurras Al-Deen group.
The Russian and Syrian airstrikes primarily concentrated on Jisr Al-Shughour, but many of the strikes also hit jihadist-held sites as far west as the Latakia Governorate.
This latest string of airstrikes by the Russian and Syrian air forces on western Idlib come at a time when the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) builds up their forces for new offensives in the Al-Ghaab Plain and northeastern Latakia.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.