BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:10 P.M.) – The Syrian and Russian air forces have unleashed a massive attack across the western countryside of the Idlib Governorate on Wednesday.

According to reports from northwest Syria, the Russian and Syrian air forces carried out several airstrikes over the Jisr Al-Shughour District, hitting a number of areas under the control of the Turkestan Islamic Party, Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham, and Hurras Al-Deen group.

The Russian and Syrian airstrikes primarily concentrated on Jisr Al-Shughour, but many of the strikes also hit jihadist-held sites as far west as the Latakia Governorate.

This latest string of airstrikes by the Russian and Syrian air forces on western Idlib come at a time when the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) builds up their forces for new offensives in the Al-Ghaab Plain and northeastern Latakia.

