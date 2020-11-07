BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 P.M.) – On Saturday morning, the Syrian and Russian air forces launched a powerful attack on the positions of the Turkish-backed militants and their jihadist allies in the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.

According to a field source in the Hama Governorate, the Syrian Arab Air Force (SyAAF), with help from their Russian allies, launched an attack on Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s (HTS) positions, killing and wounding scores of these militants.

The source said Russian reconnaissance planes closely monitored Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s movements in Jabal Al-Zawiya before discovering a base for these militants near the town of Sarjah.

He reported that the Syrian Air Force’s strikes resulted in the destruction of six militant sites, including an arms depot and command and control center.

The source added that the estimated death toll for the jihadist and Turkish-backed militants is between 20 and 30, with several more wounded.

This latest attack comes just days after the Russian Aerospace Forces bombed the training camp of the Turkish-backed Faylaq Al-Sham faction, which resulted in the death of more than 100 militants.