BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and their Russian allies resumed their attack this morning at the strategic mountaintop town of Kabani in northeastern Latakia after a taking a brief break over the weekend.

Led by the 42nd Brigade of the 4th Armored Division, the Syrian Arab Army unleashed a heavy barrage of missiles and artillery shells toward the enemy positions in southern Kabani, scoring a number of direct hits on the jihadist defenses.

According to a military source in Latakia, the Syrian Army and their allies heavily concentrated their strikes on southern Kabani, but they did not storm the jihadist defenses.

Kabani, a strategic town in northeastern Latakia, is currently under the control of the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and the Turkestan Islamic Party.

These two jihadist factions have repeatedly repelled the Syrian Army’s attempts to capture Kabani, despite being outnumbered at this front.

One of the reasons for the successful defense of Kabani by the jihadist forces is their plethora of tunnels and bases that are located around the town.

The Syrian Army has been unable to destroy the militant tunnels, which has left them susceptible to ambushes by the jihadist special forces in northeast Latakia.

For the Syrian Army’s central command, seizing Kabani is a high priority because of the geographic advantage that it would give the militant in this region of northeast Latakia.

