BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA), alongside the Russian Army, carried out a large-scale operation to combat the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) terrorist organization from August 18th to 24th, which resulted in the killing of 327 militants.
A spokesman for the Russian forces in Syria said on Tuesday: “The bombing by the Russian Air Force and the Syrian Air Force, as well as artillery shelling in the ‘White Desert’, resulted in the liquidation of 327 militants, the destruction of 134 shelters, 17 observation points, 7 stores of ammunition and 5 underground warehouses for weapons and ammunition.”
The Russian and Syrian air forces had launched dozens of strikes over the last few days, inflicting heavy damage to the Islamic State’s hideouts across the Badiya Al-Sham region that is located between Deir Ezzor, Homs, Al-Sweida, and Damascus.
These Russian and Syrian strikes specifically targeted the Islamic State’s hideouts throughout the region between the cities of Palmyra (Tadmur) and Deir Ezzor.
Russia deployed its forces to Syria in September 2015, after the Syrian government requested assistance from Moscow.
Last week, Moscow and Damascus agreed to expand the Hmeimim Airbase, which will allow the Russian military to build new runways and medical facilities.
