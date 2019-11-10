BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:40 P.M.) – The Syrian and Russian armed forces carried out a powerful blow against an Al-Qaeda-linked group in the northwestern countryside of the Hama Governorate on Sunday.
Beginning at the town of Al-Ankawi in northwestern Hama, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) scored a direct hit with a guided missile on a vehicle carrying several jihadists from the Al-Qaeda-linked Ansar Al-Tawhid terrorist group.
According to a military report from this front, the Syrian Army killed at least five members of Ansar Al-Tawhid that were traveling through Al-Ankawi on Sunday.
Following the attack on this vehicle, the Russian Air Force began carrying out several strikes in the area, along with the nearby Idlib Governorate.
A source from the army said the Russian Air Force specifically targeted the jihadist group in the Al-Ghaab Plain, while also striking their allied forces in the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.
These latest attacks by the Russian and Syrian forces comes at a time when the SAA prepares to launch a large-scale offensive against these jihadist groups in the northwestern region of the country.
Many of these jihadist groups are currently present in northwestern Hama, Idlib, northeastern Latakia, and Aleppo; however, the army’s offensive will likely concentrate on two regions: Al-Ghaab Plain (Hama and Idlib) and Jabal Al-Akrad (Latakia).
