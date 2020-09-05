BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:40 P.M.) – The Syrian and Russian armed forces managed to inflict heavy damage on the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) hideouts and bases in central Syria this weekend.

According to a field report from the city of Palmyra (Tadmur), the Russian and Syrian armed forces, backed by their air forces, were able to eliminate several Islamic State terrorists, while also destroying several of their sites between Al-Sukhnah and Al-Shoula.

The report said the Russian and Syrian armed forces utilized reconnaissance aircraft to identify the Islamic State targets and then the ground troops and their air assets managed to carry out the attacks against the terrorist group.

While the total number of ISIS dead is unknown, the report said several sites were cleared, including a number of points around the key town of Al-Sukhnah, which is located in eastern Homs.

This joint attack by the Russian and Syrian armed forces come just two weeks after a Russian general was killed by a roadside bomb that was planted by the Islamic State in the Deir Ezzor Governorate.