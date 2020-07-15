BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 P.M.) – The southern and western Idlib fronts witnessed a series of air and ground strikes focused on the locations, headquarters and mechanisms of the jihadist groups responsible for the attack on the Turkish-Russian patrol on Tuesday.
According to a field report from Idlib, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), with help from Russian reconnaissance planes, unleashed a heavy attack on the jihadist rebel positions in several locations inside this northwestern Syria governorate.
The field report said that Syrian ground and air troops specifically targeted the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) in the towns of Ariha, Benin, and Al-Bara’a, inflicting heavy casualties within the ranks of these militant groups.
Meanwhile, in the northeastern region of the Latakia Governorate, both the Russian and Syrian air forces carried out a series of airstrikes over the jihadist stronghold of Kabani.
These raids, according to a Sputnik Arabic field source, caused more than 30 casualties within the ranks of these jihadist groups.
Earlier in the day, the Russian Center for Reconciliation announced that a terrorist group targeted by a Russian military vehicle during a joint patrol with the Turkish army in Syria.
The center issued a statement saying that the explosion targeting the joint Russian-Turkish patrol in Syria is the work of terrorists located in the Syrian city of Idlib.
The statement indicated that after the incident, all joint military patrols were stopped and the competent authorities are investigating to find out the details of the terrorist act and those involved in it.
The statement added: “three soldiers of the Russian army were lightly wounded and at least one Turkish military was transferred to the Russian Hmeimim military base for treatment.”
