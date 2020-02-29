BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – The Syrian and Russian air forces resumed their airstrikes over the Idlib Governorate on Saturday, following a tumultuous week in which the Turkish military carried out several attacks against the government troops.
According to the latest reports from the Idlib Governorate, the Syrian and Russian air forces carried out several strikes in the Saraqib area, as they attempt to defend the ground troops near the city that are susceptible to militant attacks.
The situation around the city of Saraqib has become incredibly difficult for the Syrian Armed Forces, as their planned counter-offensive to retake the area has been put on hold following the Turkish attack that devastated their troops around this front.
While Turkey is still carrying out periodic attacks, it appears they have halted their main assault against the Syrian Army and their allies.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has vowed to carry out more attacks against the Syrian military, which was evident in speech to his political party on Saturday.
