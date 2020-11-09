BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:30 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Air Force (SyAAF), backed by the Russian Aerospace Forces, launched a powerful series of airstrikes on Saturday that targeted the positions of the jihadist and Turkish-backed militants inside the Idlib Governorate of northwestern Syria.

According to a field source in northwestern Syria, the airstrikes targeted at least six sites in the southern countryside of Idlib, resulting in the destruction of these targets, which included a command-and-control center that belonged to the jihadist group, Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS).

The source said that the total number of dead and wounded was estimated to be between 20 and 30, with several of them being foreign combatants.

This was further confirmed by the Syrian Observation for Human Rights (SOHR), who reported that at least seven Uzbek jihadists were killed in the town of Sarjah, which is located inside the Idlib Governorate.

“Syrian Observatory activists have documented the death of seven Uzbek jihadists in drone attack on their military post in Sarjeh area in Jabal Al-Zawiyah. It is worth noting that the targeted group is affiliated to Hayyaat Tahrir Al-Sham and known as ‘Al-Majmou’ah Al-Istish-hadiyah’ (the Martyrdom Group). Also, the drone which carried out the attack was a ‘kamikaze’, as it blew up just after striking the military post. However, It is not known yet if the drone was Russian or affiliated to the Iranian and regime forces,” the SOHR report said.

These airstrikes by the Syrian and Russian air forces comes just days after a Turkish-backed militant training camp was destroyed in the northern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.