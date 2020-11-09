BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:30 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Air Force (SyAAF), backed by the Russian Aerospace Forces, launched a powerful series of airstrikes on Saturday that targeted the positions of the jihadist and Turkish-backed militants inside the Idlib Governorate of northwestern Syria.
According to a field source in northwestern Syria, the airstrikes targeted at least six sites in the southern countryside of Idlib, resulting in the destruction of these targets, which included a command-and-control center that belonged to the jihadist group, Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS).
The source said that the total number of dead and wounded was estimated to be between 20 and 30, with several of them being foreign combatants.
This was further confirmed by the Syrian Observation for Human Rights (SOHR), who reported that at least seven Uzbek jihadists were killed in the town of Sarjah, which is located inside the Idlib Governorate.
“Syrian Observatory activists have documented the death of seven Uzbek jihadists in drone attack on their military post in Sarjeh area in Jabal Al-Zawiyah. It is worth noting that the targeted group is affiliated to Hayyaat Tahrir Al-Sham and known as ‘Al-Majmou’ah Al-Istish-hadiyah’ (the Martyrdom Group). Also, the drone which carried out the attack was a ‘kamikaze’, as it blew up just after striking the military post. However, It is not known yet if the drone was Russian or affiliated to the Iranian and regime forces,” the SOHR report said.
These airstrikes by the Syrian and Russian air forces comes just days after a Turkish-backed militant training camp was destroyed in the northern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.
2
- 2Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.