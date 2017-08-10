BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:05 A.M.) – The Syrian and Russian air forces received a big boost in the fight against the Islamic State this year, following the liberation of the Jirah Military Airbase in eastern Aleppo.

According to a military source, the Jirah Airbase is once again operation after more than four years of being out of commission due to its capture by militants.

The Syrian and Russian air forces are using the Jirah Airbase’s helicopter fields to aid the Syrian Arab Army and their allies in the fight against the Islamic State in northeast Hama and southern Al-Raqqa.

With the Jirah Airbase operational again, the Syrian and Russian air forces now have two different working installations in east Aleppo.

4 Comments on "Syrian, Russian air forces begin using liberated Jirah Airbase in east Aleppo"

More airfields are always good, but what they really need are more aircraft. ISIS should not have been able to simply retreat from al-Sukhah unmolested as they did. The Russian and Syrian air forces are simply spread too thin. Even just a doubling of the Russian contingent would help a lot, though I can definitely understand their reasons for wanting to keep most of their air power at home, what with all the nonsense NATO is dong on their borders these days. I suppose from the Russian perspective it's clear that the strategic momentum is entirely on their side in Syria, so there's no need to rush things.
Why they don't just sell Syria some of the Mig-27s from storage is a surprise, to me!

Planes don't fly themselves, you need trained pilots too for them, which Syria will have no resources for to train them.

A poor substitute for Tabqah!!!

