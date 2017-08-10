BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:05 A.M.) – The Syrian and Russian air forces received a big boost in the fight against the Islamic State this year, following the liberation of the Jirah Military Airbase in eastern Aleppo.

According to a military source, the Jirah Airbase is once again operation after more than four years of being out of commission due to its capture by militants.

The Syrian and Russian air forces are using the Jirah Airbase’s helicopter fields to aid the Syrian Arab Army and their allies in the fight against the Islamic State in northeast Hama and southern Al-Raqqa.

With the Jirah Airbase operational again, the Syrian and Russian air forces now have two different working installations in east Aleppo.