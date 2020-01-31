Wafa Shabrouney, a journalist for RT Arabic who was injured in the Syrian province of Idlib, has been taken to the Kirov Military Medical Academy clinic in the Russian city of St. Petersburg, RT and Sputnik Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan said.

“That’s it, she is in a hospital room, in a multidisciplinary clinic at the Military Medical Academy in St. Petersburg. We have the best professors there, who are well established,” Simonyan said.

Simonyan also thanked those who saved the correspondent’s life. Shabrouney’s condition is now assessed as critical but stable.

A correspondent for RT Arabic, Shabrouney is a Syrian national and veteran journalist who has long been engaged in covering the ongoing war in Syria. Earlier in the week, Shabrouney was gravely injured while documenting arms depots left after the militants’ withdrawal from the city of Maarat al-Numan in Idlib.

 

Source: Sputnik

get well

get well.

Wishing her a speedy recovery…

