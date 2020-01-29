RT correspondent Wafa Shabrouney received serious injuries while filming a weapons cache left behind by retreating militants in the recently liberated city of Maarat al-Numan, the television channel has reported on its Telegram channel.
According to her driver, the journalist is alive and is being taken to a hospital in the city of Hama after receiving emergency medical treatment in Khan Shaykhun.
“We ask for prayers for our journalist Wafa Shabrouney, who is now in hospital in serious condition after being injured near Idlib,” Sputnik and RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan wrote on Twitter. “Everyone is doing everything possible to save her,” she added.
Later Wednesday, Salim Khaluf, head doctor at the Hama State Hospital, confirmed that Shabrouney has received shrapnel wounds to her face and upper jaw, and is now in the operating room. Khaluf told Syria’s Sham FM radio station that doctors “are doing everything necessary” to treat her.
Shabrouney, a correspondent for RT Arabic, is a Syrian national and veteran journalist, and has long been engaged in covering the ongoing war in Syria.
Syrian forces surrounded, entered and took control of Maarat al-Numan this week, pushing militants out of the strategic city, situated at the junction of the Hama-Aleppo highway, and linking Syria’s two largest cities of Damascus and Aleppo.
Source: Sputnik
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.