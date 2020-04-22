BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Ministry of Health announced the registration of 3 new cases of the COVID-19 viru, bringing the total number of cases registered in the country to 42.
The Ministry said that out of the 42 confirmed cases, at least six of the infected people recovered, while three others died.
Earlier, the Minister of Health, Nizar Yaziji, announced that one of the people with the coronavirus had fully recovered, which brought the total to six altogether.
Yaziji pointed out that all the infections were in the governorates of Damascus and its countryside, and there are no infections in other governorates until now, explaining that when cases are recorded in any governorate, its location will be announced immediately.
The minister pointed out that the seriousness of the spread of the coronavirus is still present, pointing out that the infections are still rising in the world and there may be infections in Syria that they did not know about, stressing the importance of citizen awareness in overcoming this stage
Last week, reports surfaced that a person in the Al-Hasakah Governorate had died from the coronavirus; however, it was later confirmed to be untrue.
