BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 P.M.) – An going offensive by Islamic State forces in the Syrian capital’s southern districts is beginning to take its toll on several rebel groups as they are slowly but surely being driven back from a number of key areas.
On Thursday, ISIS militants launched another wave of attacks against rebel militias in the southern suburbs of Damascus, targeting positions of Jaysh al-Islam, Ha’yat Tahrir al-Sham (Al-Qaeda affiliate) and the Free Syrian Army throughout the district of Tadamun.
Islamic State terrorists managed to capture new points within the district and kill five rebel fighters of the Free Syrian Army. Clashes are still ongoing.
Thursday’s attack follows a week of protracted firefights during which time ISIS (having been on the offensive) has also managed drive rebels from most of the Al-Zeen street between the Yalda and Babila districts, giving them considerable fire control over most of the former area where many civilians are known to live.
13
- 13Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.