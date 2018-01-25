BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 P.M.) – An going offensive by Islamic State forces in the Syrian capital’s southern districts is beginning to take its toll on several rebel groups as they are slowly but surely being driven back from a number of key areas.

On Thursday, ISIS militants launched another wave of attacks against rebel militias in the southern suburbs of Damascus, targeting positions of Jaysh al-Islam, Ha’yat Tahrir al-Sham (Al-Qaeda affiliate) and the Free Syrian Army throughout the district of Tadamun.

Islamic State terrorists managed to capture new points within the district and kill five rebel fighters of the Free Syrian Army. Clashes are still ongoing.

Thursday’s attack follows a week of protracted firefights during which time ISIS (having been on the offensive) has also managed drive rebels from most of the Al-Zeen street between the Yalda and Babila districts, giving them considerable fire control over most of the former area where many civilians are known to live.