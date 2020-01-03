BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:20 P.M.) – The Twitter account belonging to the Syrian Presidency was once again suspended.

Twitter users that attempted to access the account were given a message stating, “Caution: This account is temporarily restricted.”

Once the message was bypassed, the account would appear suspended; however, it would later be restored, with the same caution message still appearing when trying to access it.

Last month, the Syrian President’s Twitter account was suspended and later restored. The reason for its suspension was never stated.

