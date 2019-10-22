BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:20 P.M.) – Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said on Tuesday that his government support the Kurdish fighters resisting the Turkish incursion in the northern part of the country.

“We are prepared to support any group carrying out popular resistance against the Turkish aggression,” he said in a video shared by the official social media account of the Syrian Presidency.

“This is not a political decision… We are not taking any political decisions now,” he told government troops on the frontline in the province of Idlib.

“It is a constitutional duty and a national duty,” he added, referring to the defense of Syria’s sovereignty against any foreign threat.

While there has been no political settlement between the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Council (SDC) and Syrian government, the recent military agreement between the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) is expected to pave the way for future peace talks.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that if the U.S. reneges on their promises in northern Syria, his nation’s armed forces will resume their operation “more strongly”.

