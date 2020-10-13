BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:15 P.M.) – On Monday, Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad visited the village of Ballouran in the Latakia countryside, one of the areas that have been hit by unprecedented fires in the country, affecting agricultural and forest lands in three governorates.

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported that “Assad listened to the people in the village in the northern countryside of Latakia to find out about their most important priorities that help them in strengthening the factors of their clinging to their land and replanting it as soon as possible.”

Russia’s Sputnik Agency captured footage of Assad’s visit to the Latakia countryside on Monday, showing the president as he met with the local population and toured the devastated areas.

The Agricultural Minister Hassan Qatana accompanied the Assad on his visit and met with the local population.

خلال جولته التي يرافقه فيها وزيرا الإدارة المحلية والزراعة والإصلاح الزراعي ومحافظ اللاذقية ومدير الزراعة في المحافظة.. الرئيس #الأسد يستمع لأهالي قرية #بلوران في #ريف_اللاذقية، وأهم متطلباتهم لتأمين الاحتياجات الأولية التي تساعدهم بتعزيز عوامل تشبثهم بأرضهم وإعادة زراعتها .. pic.twitter.com/29LBZcLxvG — سانا عاجل (@SanaAjel) October 13, 2020

Syria witnessed massive fires that broke out in the governorates of Tartous, Latakia and Homs at dawn last Friday, and no official data was issued about the losses, which is expected to be issued by the Ministry of Agriculture next Thursday.