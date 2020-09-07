BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – The Syrian President, Bashar Al-Assad, thanked Russia for its assistance to his country in the war against terrorism and for the political support it gave during the crisis in Syria.
On Monday, Assad expressed his gratitude to the leadership of the Russian government “for the humanitarian aid it provided to Syria to combat the difficult epidemic situation.”
In turn, the Russian Deputy Prime Minister, Yuri Borisov, stressed during his talks with Assad that Moscow highly values the existing partnership between the two countries.
Borissov also congratulated Assad on the victory of the National Progressive Front in the parliamentary elections.
At the same time, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in the Syrian capital, Damascus, on an official visit.
The Russian minister’s plane landed at Damascus International Airport this morning. It is expected that President Bashar al-Assad will receive the minister in the Syrian capital, and a meeting is also scheduled between Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Muallem and the Russian minister.
This is Lavrov’s first visit to Syria since February 2012. The Syrian media announced, earlier, that a Russian government delegation headed by Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov had arrived in Damascus.
