BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 P.M.) – The Chargé d’Affaires of the Syrian Embassy in the Jordanian capital, Amman, visited the Archbishop of Sebastia of the Antiochian Orthodox Church, Atallah Hanna, who was hospitalized after a gas canister was fired into the Antiochian Orthodox Patriarchate in Jerusalem.
According to the Syrian newspaper Al- Watan, the Charge d’Affaires of the Syrian Embassy in Jordan, Shafiq Dayoub, visited Archbishop Hanna, to convey a message from Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad.
Dayoub conveyed to Archbishop Hanna a holiday greeting from President Al-Assad and his wishes for health and a speedy and complete recovery, stressing Syria’s condemnation of the “Zionist entity that used internationally prohibited gases in Jerusalem.”
Archbishop Hanna asked to convey his thanks and gratitude to President Al-Assad, expressing his great appreciation for the solidarity of the Syrian leadership and people with Palestine.
Archbishop Hanna emphasized adherence to the principles of the rights of the Palestinian people and its cause, stressing that Jerusalem will remain the eternal capital of Palestine.
It is noteworthy to mention that Archbishop Hanna announced at a press conference yesterday that he was poisoned after inhaling chemicals that were sprayed inside the Antiochian Orthodox Patriarchate in Jerusalem, stressing that all indications are that the Israeli authorities are behind the incident.
