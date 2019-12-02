BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 P.M.) – Syrian President Bashar al-Assad sent a letter to Sadqi al-Maqat, a Syrian prisoner in an Israeli jail, after the latter refused to release him on condition that he did not return to the occupied Golan Heights.
The text of the letter reads begins: “To the heroic prisoner Sadqi al-Maqat.”
“Your latest position, which came after unremitting attempts to release you, and ended up with a question and your choice between staying in Damascus and not returning to the Golan, which is closest to, or continuing your suffering in the occupation prisons and preferring detention than not returning to the Syrian Golan. The struggle that does not fade in the same instinct to fathers and pride and dignity, and the spirit of a great fighter pass the days do not get tired,” the Syrian President said.
“As much as we were waiting for you to leave the prison and as much as we stood in respect of your refusal to go out on the terms of the occupier,” Assad said.
“Your struggle, along with the sacrifices and epics that the heroes of the Syrian Arab Army have laid in the trenches of honor against the genuine enemy and against the proxy has become a light that guides the path for this and future generations,” he continued.
Assad completed his message by promising to retake the occupied Golan Heights.
