BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:20 P.M.) – Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad sent a letter to his Lebanese counterpart Michel ‘Aoun on Wednesday to congratulate him on the occasion of his country’s independence day.
According to the Lebanese Broadcasting Corp., the Syrian President said, “It is my pleasure to commemorate our brothers in Lebanon on the occasion of their Independence Day.”
“We would like to extend to you, and through you to the Lebanese people, my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes that Lebanon will always be prosperous and secure,” he added.
In addition to President Assad’s letter, Jordan’s King Abdullah II sent President ‘Aoun a congratulatory telegram, saying, “I am pleased to extend my congratulations to the brotherly Lebanese people on the occasion of their independence.”
“I would like to repeat this occasion to your Excellency as you enjoy good health and well-being, and to your people, may their aspirations for progress and prosperity be achieved.”
Since October 17, Lebanon has been witnessing widespread and continuous popular protests demanding the dissolution of parliament, early elections and the abolition of sectarian quotas in politics. .
