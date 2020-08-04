BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:40 P.M.) – Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad sent a message to his Lebanese counterpart Michel Aoun, in which he expressed his condolences, sympathy and solidarity with the Lebanese people after the Beirut Port explosion.

The Presidency of the Syrian Arab Republic on Facebook published a statement saying:

“We were very distressed by the great event that took place at the port of Beirut that left a large number of victims and wounded.”

In my name and on behalf of the Syrian Arab people, we extend our sincere condolences to you and the Lebanese people, asking God Almighty for mercy to the victims and a speedy recovery for all the injured.”

The statement added that Syria stood by “the brotherly Lebanon and our solidarity with its resisting people, and we are confident that you are able to overcome the effects of this tragic incident, and rebuild the resulting damage as soon as possible.”

In addition to Syria, a number of other Arab states sent their condolences to Lebanon, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Iraq.

