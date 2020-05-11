BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 P.M.) – Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad issued a decree on Monday removing Dr. Atef Al-Naddaf as Minister of Internal Trade and Consumer Protection, and issued another decree appointing Talal Al-Barazi (who used to be governor of Homs) as Minister of Internal Trade and Consumer Protection.

The “Presidency of the Syrian Arab Republic” page published on Monday:

“President al-Assad issues Decree No. 122 of 2020 decreeing the termination of the appointment of Dr. Atef Al-Naddaf as Minister of Internal Trade and Consumer Protection … and Decree No. 123 to appoint Mr. Talal Al-Barazi as Minister of Internal Trade and Consumer Protection … and terminating his appointment as governor of Homs Governorate.”

The Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad had met a few days ago with the governmental group concerned with the procedures to tackle the coronavirus and its repercussions, directed at the need to break the intermediary links between producers and consumers and the need to focus on an active and positive role for public sector institutions.

Syria suffers from a suffocating siege imposed by the United States and with its Western allies, especially with regard to energy resources.

Syria is working to confront the embargo through measures to support agricultural and industrial production, while achieving self-sufficiency, and implement a policy of substitution for imports.

