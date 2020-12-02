BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:10 P.M.) – Syrian President Bashar al-Assad issued a decree dismissing the governor of the Rif Dimashq Governorate, Alaa Mounir Ibrahim.

According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), President Bashar Al-Assad issued Decree No. 325 of 2020 exempting Alaa Mounir Ibrahim from his duty as governor of the Rif Dimashq Governorate.

In the text of Decree 325:

“President of the Republic

Based on the provisions of the Local Administration Law promulgated by Legislative Decree No. 107 of 2011 and its amendments.

And the provisions of Legislative Decree No. 43 of 1971

Draws the following:

Article 1 – the Engineer Alaa Munir Ibrahim is relieved of his duty as the governor of the Rif Dimashq Governorate.

Article 2 – This decree shall be published and notified to whomever is required to implement it.

Damascus 4/16/1442 Hijri corresponding to 2-12-2020 AD.”