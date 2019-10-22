BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:45 P.M.) – Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad visited the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate today to meet with the troops and watch their field operations.

During his visit, the Syrian President met the famous Syrian military commander, Major General Suheil Al-Hassan, who leads the elite 25th Special Mission Forces Division (formerly the Tiger Forces).

Dubbed “Al-Nimr” (Tiger), General Hassan is currently leading the operations in the southern region of Idlib and he is expected to lead the next major offensive in the governorate.

Advertisements